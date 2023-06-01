3 people shot in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

Police say there was a shooting on Peres Avenue near Hollywood Street around 1 a.m. in North Memphis.

Three people were shot according to Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

We are working to gather more information.

