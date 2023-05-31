Your First Alert to increasing heat and humidity for the rest of the week along with a chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow is driving warmer air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South making for above average temperatures and humid conditions as the week comes to a close. This pattern is also creating the potential for a few downpours during the afternoon hours. Drier air will move in over the weekend, but temperatures will remain above average and will likely be a couple of degrees warmer.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.