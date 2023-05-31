Woman accused of carjacking man with machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly carjacked a man with a machete on Tuesday.

Caitlin Devine, 37, is charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft of property, carjacking, and vandalism.

Officers responded to the carjacking on Matthews Avenue.

The victim told police he was sitting in his 2005 Toyota Tacoma when a woman approached his vehicle, opened the passenger door, and held a machete towards his chest according to police.

Police say the victim exited the vehicle and the woman drove away in it.

A witness told police he saw the woman force the victim outside of his truck and drove away.

The woman intentionally rammed the gate to the parking lot and caused $5,000 worth of damage, according to police.

She then drove the truck into a ditch and got out.

The witness held her there until the police arrived.

Officers spoke with another victim who said the same woman stole his hoodie.

Devine is being held on a $20,000 bond and is expected in court on June 1.

