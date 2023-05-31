Suspects wanted after smashing car window, stealing roof

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects involved in smashing a car’s window and taking the roof, on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., suspects in a black Corvette broke out the window of a victim’s 2023 yellow Corvette and took the glass Targa roof, according to MPD.

The suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

