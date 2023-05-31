Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Suspects wanted after smashing car window, stealing roof

Unknown suspects stealing 2023 yellow Corvette's roof
Unknown suspects stealing 2023 yellow Corvette's roof(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for suspects involved in smashing a car’s window and taking the roof, on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., suspects in a black Corvette broke out the window of a victim’s 2023 yellow Corvette and took the glass Targa roof, according to MPD.

The suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this burglary should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state

Latest News

Thieves steal roof off of Corvette
Spencer's Forecast
Date, time announced for 2023 Liberty Bowl
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed