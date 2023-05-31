Preps underway for Memphis Pride Fest weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations are underway for the start of the 19th annual Memphis Pride Fest Weekend.

The event celebrates the diverse LGBTQ+ community while fostering unity through a variety of activities and performances.

The first event kicks off Thursday with a Summer Drive-In screening.

Then, the Pride Parade and festival takes place Saturday, showcasing live entertainment, shopping, food, and community involvement.

The president of Mid-South Pride says it’s been a rough year navigating legislation they say goes against their existence.

“When you have all of these things keep coming down on you, it’s really hard to see that it’s okay to be who you are and it’s okay to do this and put on this event, but you have other people in the community who are like please don’t stop,” Vanessa Rodley said.

Rodley says last year’s attendance hit close to 50,000 and that number could go up this year depending on the ruling of the temporary restraining order against the impending drag show ban.

”The bill and the hate, that is out there, so being able to put on this event to show the love and creativity and it be successful is huge. It makes a big difference to everyone in our community and our state,” Rodley said.

