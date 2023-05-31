Multiple cars broken into at Graceland Guest House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple cars were broken into in the Guest House at Graceland parking lot.

One victim said she heard a car alarm go off but didn’t see anything around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

There were two security guards on the lot at the time and one at the gate, according to the report.

One security guard began recording on his phone in the direction he heard the car alarm.

The security guard captured the suspect’s vehicle on his phone.

MPD is searching for a white Kia vehicle with a damaged rear.

Police say the car entered and exited from the front gate.

According to the report, another security guard was at the front gate.

The suspect broke into a Lexus but nothing was missing. The damage was valued at nearly $600.

Other victims were not located while officers took the report.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.