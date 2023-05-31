MSCS shares concerns regarding disruptive behavior during meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools shared their concerns regarding safety at school board meetings due to disruptive behavior that occurred on May 9.

Two panic alarms went off during the special called meeting.

“This action and other disruptive behavior recently led to the issuance of AoAs (Authorizations of Agency) against five people, effectively banning them from Memphis-Shelby County Schools property. The AoAs were requested by the District as a safety measure and are issued and enforced by the Memphis Police Department,” said MSCS communications.

MSCS said they desire to uphold freedom of speech while keeping meeting attendees and staff safe. Board Chair Rev. Althea Greene hosted a meeting between community organizers and the MCSC office on May 22.

A follow-up meeting was planned for May 31 involving District officials and two activists directly impacted by the ban said MSCS.

“Unfortunately, the activists canceled. We hope they will reconsider, as these discussions were designed as an opportunity to listen, build understanding, and reiterate that all who attend school board meetings and District events must adhere to rules of the meeting and state law so that our collective press toward progress is not derailed by disrespecting property, demeaning one another, and endangering others and ourselves,” said MSCS communications.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.