Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Woman charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest

Ericka Alexander, charged with assaulting a police officer
Ericka Alexander, charged with assaulting a police officer(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

On May 30, 2023, officers responded to a disturbance near Walnut Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Erika Alexander, 34, who originally gave a false name.

However, when Alexander provided her identification, records showed that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

According to court documents, Alexander became irate and combative when an officer attempted to place her in handcuffs.

She continued to resist arrest and proceeded to strike one of the officers in the face with her elbow.

While forcing Alexander into the police car, the officer was struck three more times.

The officer later reported slight swelling and bruising due to the assault.

Ericka Alexander is currently in police custody and facing charges including assault against a first responder, and resisting official detention.

She is awaiting her next trial hearing which is set for June 1, 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Revail Wallace, 34
FOUND: MPD search for victim after alleged robbery
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana

Latest News

Preps underway for Memphis Pride Fest weekend
Memphis Fire Department
4 children killed in house fire
Memphis Pride Fest
Preps underway for Memphis Pride Fest weekend
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting