MPD: Woman charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

On May 30, 2023, officers responded to a disturbance near Walnut Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Erika Alexander, 34, who originally gave a false name.

However, when Alexander provided her identification, records showed that she had an active warrant for her arrest.

According to court documents, Alexander became irate and combative when an officer attempted to place her in handcuffs.

She continued to resist arrest and proceeded to strike one of the officers in the face with her elbow.

While forcing Alexander into the police car, the officer was struck three more times.

The officer later reported slight swelling and bruising due to the assault.

Ericka Alexander is currently in police custody and facing charges including assault against a first responder, and resisting official detention.

She is awaiting her next trial hearing which is set for June 1, 2023.

