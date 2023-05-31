Man charged with aggravated assault after being shot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged with aggravated assault after being shot on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Aaron Brown is charged with four counts of aggravated assault,

Officers responded to a shooting victim at 3:30 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church on 584 East McLemore Avenue.

Police say Brown was at the church wearing a gray hoodie with gunshot wounds to his right arm and a rifle that he carried.

A security officer told police that he heard gunshots just west of his location and saw Brown stumbling toward the church and carrying the rifle which he ordered him to drop off.

Officers later found where the original shooting happened at a shop on 560 East McLemore Avenue.

There were four victims inside the shop when the shooting happened.

According to police, Brown was walking around with the gun and approached a tan Cadillac that pulled in, telling the driver, “Leave it running, I’m taking it.”

Brown then walked into the shop and ran to the back, where the owner fired shots at Brown to protect himself and others in the shop, according to police.

He then ran eastbound on McLemore Avenue.

