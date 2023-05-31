Advertise with Us
Man charged for allegedly stealing vehicle, shooting at MPD officer

Jairo Ponce
Jairo Ponce(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged and arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle and shooting at a Memphis police officer on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a robbery at 2:44 p.m. on Eastern Drive.

The victims were doing yard work when they saw a man at their vehicle who was armed with two weapons, according to police.

Police say the suspect got into the vehicle as the victims approached him.

He then pointed guns at them and demanded they get away from him.

The suspect drove west on Tutwiler Avenue, and police pursued him.

He got out of the vehicle on Eastern Drive and fired a shot at an officer, according to MPD.

Police say the officer returned fire and struck the suspect once.

The suspect was then transported to Regional One Hospital.

Jairo Ponce, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, two counts of aggravated assault on first responders, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest.

