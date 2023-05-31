Advertise with Us
Hot with only a stray shower possible in a few spots through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sun to mix with more clouds through the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some clouds at times with lows around 70. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy and hot, but not too humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A stray shower is possible each afternoon, but most areas will likely remain dry. Lows will be near 70 each morning.

WEEKEND: Sun with a few afternoon clouds both days and hot. It won’t be too humid but highs will be in the low 90s. Lows will be near 70 each morning. Highs could drop into the 80s next week as a cold front moves through the area Monday and Tuesday. A small rain chance is possible by Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like a lot at this time.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

