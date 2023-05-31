First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds and isolated downpours mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Moisture will begin to sneak back across the areas for a slightly better chance of a few pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Any showers and storms that are able to bubble up will tend to fade away after sunset – with lows in the 60s to lower 70s under partly clear skies.

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat! Our summer pattern continues to feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and a risk for garden variety showers and storms to bubble up during the afternoon hours. Chances of rain will tend to remain low for most locales, though, if you get caught underneath a downpour, expect it to be heavy, electric and gusty. Highs will push their way toward the upper 80s, for most.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Moisture will continue to stack up a bit through the latter part of the work week – enough to spark a few afternoon downpours amid a mix of sun and clouds. A disturbance may kick up a few more storms by Friday as creep closer toward 90 then; lower 90s as high pressure sneaks overhead by the upcoming weekend. A few showers and storms will still be possible Saturday, chances trend lower by Sunday. More widely scattered opportunities will emerge by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.