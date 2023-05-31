FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express reached a ‘tentative agreement’ with their employees concerning the Air Line Pilots Association collective bargaining.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with our pilots as we continue delivering outstanding service to our customers around the world,” said FedEx.

FedEx did not provide any further detail on the agreement.

The pilots were under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015.

Negotiations for the new deal began in May 2021 and entered mediation in October 2022.

