Family of 11-year-old shot by police sues city of Indianola, Miss.

GRENADA, Miss. (WMC) - $5 million dollars and the termination of the Indianola Mississippi Police Chief Ronald Sampson, and Officer Greg Capers. That’s what the family of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry is demanding after he was shot by Officer Capers on May 20.

Tuesday, the family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, held a press conference at the Cochran Firm in Grenada, Mississippi, and announced the lawsuit against the City of Indianola, the Indianola Police Chief, and Officer Capers.

There are 10 counts listed in this lawsuit, including reckless endangerment, civil assault, and battery.

Moore said they want Capers criminally prosecuted.

“The City of Indianola, we’re coming after you and you gone pay this family… you’re going to pay them,” said Moore.

The family’s lawsuit claims their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

“Greg Capers, you owe this family an apology. Have some common decency,” said Moore.

Aderrien Murry, 11 (CNN)

The lawsuit also claims that the defendants breached their duty to monitor, care for, and provide necessary safety for civilians.

“Something has to give. Any time a veteran police officer can pull the trigger, it’s no way a 4 foot 10 young man could be mistaken for a 6 foot 2 grown man, it’s no way. There was a rookie there with a veteran cop that night and she didn’t make that mistake.”

Murry was shot after calling police at his mother’s request.

“We are demanding a criminal prosecution by the state Attorney General for aggravated assault,” said Moore. “I believe he (Aderrien) will be the catalyst for police reform in this country.”

While Aderrien did not speak at the press conference, his mother, Nakala Murry, says this has been the most trying time of her life.

“He didn’t die. So, everything we do from now on out, we have to make a change. We are here for a reason, and we have to do something about this, it can’t stop here,” said Murry.

Moore says for the family, it will take some time to get through this.

There’s no word of if or when body camera footage will be released.

