Date, time announced for 2023 Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The date and time 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl is in place.

The 65th annual contest will take place on Friday, December 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will again feature schools from the Big 12 and SEC.

“December 29th at 2:30 p.m. is a great date and time for fans to attend the game and for those around the world who will be watching on ESPN,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to be part of ESPN’s bowl lineup on a day that kicks off a huge weekend of football. The December 29th date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Last year’s contest was a thrilling 55-53 win by Arkansas over the Kansas Jayhawks.

