Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Date, time announced for 2023 Liberty Bowl

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The date and time 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl is in place.

The 65th annual contest will take place on Friday, December 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will again feature schools from the Big 12 and SEC.

“December 29th at 2:30 p.m. is a great date and time for fans to attend the game and for those around the world who will be watching on ESPN,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to be part of ESPN’s bowl lineup on a day that kicks off a huge weekend of football. The December 29th date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Last year’s contest was a thrilling 55-53 win by Arkansas over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Baseball has season come to end with 6-5 loss to Houston in AAC Tournament
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Baseball ends regular season with run rule rout of Tulane
Memphis native and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at his youth football camp at Simmons Bank...
Memphis native, Cowboys star Pollard returns to Memphis to host youth football camp
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) defends Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4) during the first half...
Transfer Caleb Mills looks to make mark with Tigers