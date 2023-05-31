Burglars ram hole in pawn shop, steal $20K worth of goods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The suspects left a hole in the Cash American Pawn on South Third Street.

Officers noticed the garage door to the warehouse at the back of the store was rammed in.

The burglars stole at least $20,000 worth of items such as televisions, game systems, weed eaters, and one tire and rim, said police.

After reviewing a surveillance video officers saw multiple men wearing masks occupying a white Chevy pickup truck, a black Chrysler 300, and a silver Dodge Charger.

There were about 7-10 cars involved in the burglary.

