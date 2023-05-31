Burglars leaves hole in store in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The suspects left a hole in The Cash American Pawn on South Third Street.

It is unclear what was stolen and the total value of it all.

We are working to gather more information.

