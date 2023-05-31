Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Burglar leaves hole in store in South Memphis

Cash American Pawn
Cash American Pawn(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning.

The suspects or suspect left a hole in The Cash American Pawn on South Third Street.

It is unclear what was stolen and the total value of it all.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state

Latest News

Community grieves loss of beloved ‘Watermelon Man,’ shot, killed in attempted robbery
15-year-old identified in killing of beloved vendor ‘Watermelon Man’, police say
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting
Fedex Express pilots
FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union
Aaron Brown
Man charged with aggravated assault after being shot, police say
MSCS board
MSCS shares concerns regarding disruptive behavior during meetings