Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

4 children killed in house fire

Memphis Fire Department
Memphis Fire Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children were killed in a house fire in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene on East Alston Avenue near E.H. Crump Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

There are no other injuries reported.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed
Revail Wallace, 34
FOUND: MPD search for victim after alleged robbery
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
MPD: Carjacking suspect shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana

Latest News

Preps underway for Memphis Pride Fest weekend
Ericka Alexander, charged with assaulting a police officer
MPD: Woman charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest
Memphis Pride Fest
Preps underway for Memphis Pride Fest weekend
A Trumann Police Department cruiser
One shot, another in custody after shooting