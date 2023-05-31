2 men shot in connected overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a pair of connected shootings, police say.

Memphis police say a man was shot in the back several times outside a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officers were notified of a man who arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He told officers he was shot at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue and his brother drove him to the hospital.

The victim told police he didn’t have any issues with anybody and didn’t know why someone would shoot him.

While reviewing surveillance footage from Tiger Mart, officers saw a Nissan Maxima with a temporary tag pull behind the victim while he was at a gas pump and start shooting. A third vehicle was at the gas station and was involved in the shooting as well, police say, but it’s unclear how.

Police say a man was spotted in the parking lot with an apparent assault rifle.

All three vehicles left the scene in different directions.

Officers were called to another shooting scene at Fire Station 19 on Chelsea Avenue where a man had been shot.

A witness told police two men got out of a car with ski masks over their face and ran.

A man was found at the fire station with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the victim was also seen at the shooting scene on Jackson Avenue.

Officers searched the car that was left behind and found a backpack with a pair of Air Force 1s inside, along with a Glock with an extended mag and laser sight.

Police were able to find five shell casings at the scene. The vehicle was towed after it was identified as being stolen.

There’s no word on any arrests at this time.

