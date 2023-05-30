Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to warmer temperatures, rising humidity, and increasing rain chances

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will allow warmer air and Gulf moisture to stream into the Mid-South for the rest of the week. This combination will also bring a chance of a few showers for the rest of the week mainly during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, humidity will decrease this weekend. It will still be warm but not so muggy.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs again in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day, with lower humidity, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

