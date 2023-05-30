Advertise with Us
Woman stabs mother 8 times with scissors, said police
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stabbing her mother several times with scissors.

Tiffney Moore, 39, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Memphis Police Department responded to wounding on Davis Street on Monday.

Police say Moore’s daughter saw Tiffney stab her grandmother.

According to the affidavit, Moore asked if her mother was dead and confessed to the stabbing.

Moore’s mother identified her as the suspect.

