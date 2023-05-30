Woman stabs mother 8 times with scissors, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stabbing her mother several times with scissors.

Tiffney Moore, 39, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Memphis Police Department responded to wounding on Davis Street on Monday.

Police say Moore’s daughter saw Tiffney stab her grandmother.

According to the affidavit, Moore asked if her mother was dead and confessed to the stabbing.

Moore’s mother identified her as the suspect.

