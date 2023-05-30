Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

West Memphis names new superintendent

(Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis School Board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Terrance Brown as the school’s new superintendent.

Brown is the current deputy superintendent at Forrest City Schools.

The news comes a month after the board fired superintendent Richard Atwill. Atwill was appointed in May 2022 after former Superintendent Jon Collins resigned.

Action News 5′s Bria Bolden is at Tuesday night’s board meeting and will have the latest details on Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge

Latest News

TCAP appeal process begins
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
TCAP appeal process begins
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 30, 2023
The suspects' vehicle
High school air conditioner theft estimated at $100k