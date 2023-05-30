TCAP appeal process begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents of 3rd graders who did not meet proficiency standards in this year’s state-mandated test, can begin to appeal that score.

Last week 76%of those third graders within Memphis Shelby County schools had the opportunity to retest.

If your child did not pass, the appeal process is easy.

According to the district’s website, if your child received an ‘approaching’ score, parents should send an appeal form directly to them, no longer than 14 days after their student is deemed at risk for retention.

The Tennessee Department of Education will then review the academic performance info on the form and approve or deny the form.

Approving the form will depend on a reading screener teachers give throughout the year to measure progress OR if the child had a catastrophic situation to occur days before testing for TCAP this year.

If your child received a ‘below’ score students or not eligible for an appeal.

Parents must enroll the child in summer school to determine if they will advance to the 4th grade.

The district has not said how many of that number passed the second go-round - as we await that data now that students are on summer break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.