Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

TCAP appeal process begins

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents of 3rd graders who did not meet proficiency standards in this year’s state-mandated test, can begin to appeal that score.

Last week 76%of those third graders within Memphis Shelby County schools had the opportunity to retest.

If your child did not pass, the appeal process is easy.

According to the district’s website, if your child received an ‘approaching’ score, parents should send an appeal form directly to them, no longer than 14 days after their student is deemed at risk for retention.

The Tennessee Department of Education will then review the academic performance info on the form and approve or deny the form.

Approving the form will depend on a reading screener teachers give throughout the year to measure progress OR if the child had a catastrophic situation to occur days before testing for TCAP this year.

If your child received a ‘below’ score students or not eligible for an appeal.

Parents must enroll the child in summer school to determine if they will advance to the 4th grade.

The district has not said how many of that number passed the second go-round - as we await that data now that students are on summer break.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge
Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center...
Inmate captured after escaping Mississippi jail through air duct; 1 other still on the run

Latest News

Bottom Line: Getting that step count up to par
Bottom Line: Getting that step count up to par
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; trending warmer, muggier late week
5/30 First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; warmer, muggier days ahead