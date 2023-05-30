TBI investigates deadly shooting in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County deputies are helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies were called to the shooting on Old Memphis Road on May 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Deputies found Aaron Huffman, 44, with a gunshot wound.

Huffman did not survive his injuries after being transported to Baptist-Tipton Hospital.

One individual was questioned but no arrests were made at this time.

The TBI and Tipton County detectives continue to interview witnesses and gather information as this case remains an active and ongoing investigation, said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the TBI- Memphis Field Office at 901-379-3500 or the Tipton County tip line at 901-475-3307.

