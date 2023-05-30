Advertise with Us
Police warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement in warrant scam

Hernando Police
Hernando Police
By Sean Poston
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for phone calls from persons claiming to be employed by the City of Hernando Police Department about warrants and fines that need to be paid immediately.

OBPD is advising not to provide any information or payment as law enforcement agencies do not make calls requesting finances.

Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge

