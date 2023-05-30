Police warn of scammers impersonating law enforcement in warrant scam

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for phone calls from persons claiming to be employed by the City of Hernando Police Department about warrants and fines that need to be paid immediately.

OBPD is advising not to provide any information or payment as law enforcement agencies do not make calls requesting finances.

