Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

9 injured in shooting near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Nine people were injured, police said. No deaths have been reported.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometer) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Tenants fearful after untimely eviction notices
Untimely eviction letters leave tenants fearful in Ripley Tennessee
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
Victim injured in gas station shooting
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

Locals across the Mid-South honor fallen heroes for Memorial Day
Collierville honors fallen heroes at West Tennessee State Veterans Ceremony
Ripley mayor speaks on eviction letters received by some apartment residents
Conservationists warn Tennesseans against keeping wild box turtles
New mural in Orange Mound created to send important message to Memphis’ youth, creators say
New mural in Orange Mound created to send important message to Memphis’ youth, creators say