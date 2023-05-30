New mural in Orange Mound created to send important message to Memphis’ youth, creators say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nonprofit organization created to build up the Orange Mound community recently unveiled a mural that aims to send a very important message to Memphis’ youth about gun violence.

Keith Leachman, one of the creators of the mural and founder of “Stop The Killing - Cut the Beef” Community Development Program hopes to encourage young people to make better choices this summer with a new mural.

This mural completed just last month has dozens of names of men, women and children killed in Orange Mound over the last 19 years from gun violence.

The oldest victim named was in his late 60s and the youngest was just 10 years old.

He hopes young people around Memphis choose a different path before committing a crime this summer.

“Think before you act, young man,” Leachman said. “Once you fire that weapon, you can’t bring that weapon back. We’ve got to find something for them to do to be active. They’ve got to be active. If we don’t find something for them to do, they’re going to get into something.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.