MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a man they say called for help after an alleged robbery and then vanished.

Police say 34-year-old Revail Wallace made the call Monday night from the 700 block of Harahan Road in Westwood.

When officers arrived at the address provided, they found a home that had been ransacked and vandalized with no sign of the victim.

Wallace was reported missing by MPD at 8:10 p.m., but it is unknown when he was last seen.

Police say Wallace is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, and has long locks and a faded hairstyle.

Police do not know what he was last wearing.

Those with information on Wallace’s whereabouts are asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677.

