Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery

Revail Wallace, 34
Revail Wallace, 34(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a man they say called for help after an alleged robbery and then vanished.

Police say 34-year-old Revail Wallace made the call Monday night from the 700 block of Harahan Road in Westwood.

When officers arrived at the address provided, they found a home that had been ransacked and vandalized with no sign of the victim.

Wallace was reported missing by MPD at 8:10 p.m., but it is unknown when he was last seen.

Police say Wallace is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, and has long locks and a faded hairstyle.

Police do not know what he was last wearing.

Those with information on Wallace’s whereabouts are asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Tenants fearful after untimely eviction notices
Untimely eviction letters leave tenants fearful in Ripley Tennessee
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
Victim injured in gas station shooting
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

Locals across the Mid-South honor fallen heroes for Memorial Day
Collierville honors fallen heroes at West Tennessee State Veterans Ceremony
Ripley mayor speaks on eviction letters received by some apartment residents
Conservationists warn Tennesseans against keeping wild box turtles
New mural in Orange Mound created to send important message to Memphis’ youth, creators say
New mural in Orange Mound created to send important message to Memphis’ youth, creators say