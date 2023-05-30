Advertise with Us
MPD: Person shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair

By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot by a Memphis police officer Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place at Eastern Drive and Sumter Street in Berclair.

No officers were injured.

Further details are still pending. Action News 5 will provide updates.

