MPD: Person shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot by a Memphis police officer Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place at Eastern Drive and Sumter Street in Berclair.
No officers were injured.
Further details are still pending. Action News 5 will provide updates.
