MPD: Person shot by Memphis police officer in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot by a Memphis police officer Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place at Eastern Drive and Sumter Street in Berclair.

No officers were injured.

Further details are still pending. Action News 5 will provide updates.

