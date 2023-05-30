Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MATA announces renovations to American Way Transit Center

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has announced renovations at the American Way Transit Center (located at 3921 American Way) that will result in the temporary closing of the interior lobby and public restrooms from May 31 until June 4.

Customers will still be able to board buses from this location.

Renovations will impact the following:

  • The Customer Service Counter will not be available during this time, but customers can purchase tickets at the Airways Transit Center from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the William Hudson Transit Center from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., online at www.go901transit.com , or onboard buses.
  • The interior public restrooms will be closed but temporary restroom facilities will be available.

The American Way Transit Center is expected to reopen on Monday, June 5 with regular hours of operation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge

Latest News

File Graphic
Married couple sentenced for wire fraud, money laundering
Wyatt Sacks, 27
Affidavit: Man attempts to dodge traffic ticket by claiming to be Collierville police officer
Suspects' vehicle at the scene
Covington police looking for 3 suspects involved in shooting outside apartment complex
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigates deadly shooting in Tipton Co.