MATA announces renovations to American Way Transit Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has announced renovations at the American Way Transit Center (located at 3921 American Way) that will result in the temporary closing of the interior lobby and public restrooms from May 31 until June 4.

Customers will still be able to board buses from this location.

Renovations will impact the following:

The Customer Service Counter will not be available during this time, but customers can purchase tickets at the Airways Transit Center from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the William Hudson Transit Center from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., online at www.go901transit.com , or onboard buses.

The interior public restrooms will be closed but temporary restroom facilities will be available.

The American Way Transit Center is expected to reopen on Monday, June 5 with regular hours of operation.

