Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dead after shooting near Scenic Hills

Man dead after shooting near Scenic Hills
Man dead after shooting near Scenic Hills(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting near Scenic Hills that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on Roper Road and Cypress Road at 11:27 p.m.

Police found a 20-year-old man who was taken to Regional One Hospital.

He died at the hospital, said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge
Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center...
Inmate captured after escaping Mississippi jail through air duct; 1 other still on the run

Latest News

Bottom Line: Getting that step count up to par
Bottom Line: Getting that step count up to par
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
TCAP appeal process begins
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; trending warmer, muggier late week