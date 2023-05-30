Man dead after shooting near Scenic Hills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting near Scenic Hills that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on Roper Road and Cypress Road at 11:27 p.m.

Police found a 20-year-old man who was taken to Regional One Hospital.

He died at the hospital, said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information about this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

