Man charged with carrying two guns on Beale Street, police say

Jamarion Gill
Jamarion Gill(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged after carrying two guns on Beale Street on Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a misdemeanor on South B.B. King Boulevard and Beale Street at 12:37 a.m.

While in the area, Memphis police noticed a man in black pants and a grey hoodie jump a fence to enter.

The suspect appeared to be trying to get around the metal detector at the entrance gate.

Police found the suspect in the area where he jumped the fence and searched him for weapons.

Two handguns were found in the front waistband of his pants, according to police.

Jamarion Gill was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, and handgun prohibition at certain meetings.

