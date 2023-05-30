Hot but not too humid through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look for a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Moisture will sneak back across parts of the area for a slightly better chance to see a few pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any showers and storms that are able to bubble up will tend to fade pretty quickly after sunset.

LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy and hot but not too humid Thursday and Friday with highs near 90. Lows will be near 70 each morning.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and hot. It won’t be too humid with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be near 70 each morning.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

