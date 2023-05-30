High school air conditioner theft estimated at $100k

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The theft of an air conditioning unit from Carver High School early this morning is estimated at $100,000 according to a post by the Memphis Police Department.

Investigators received a report of two suspects seen at approximately 5:40 a.m. occupying a small, dark-colored pickup truck with a continuously blinking left side front blinker.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH, online, or on the free and secure mobile app found by searching “P3 Tips.”

A resulting arrest may mean eligibility for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

