High school air conditioner theft estimated at $100k

The suspects' vehicle
The suspects' vehicle (Memphis Police Dept.)
By Anna Leist
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The theft of an air conditioning unit from Carver High School early this morning is estimated at $100,000 according to a post by the Memphis Police Department.

Investigators received a report of two suspects seen at approximately 5:40 a.m. occupying a small, dark-colored pickup truck with a continuously blinking left side front blinker.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH, online, or on the free and secure mobile app found by searching “P3 Tips.”

A resulting arrest may mean eligibility for a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

