Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge

Latest News

Carjacking suspect shot by MPD officer
Commercial truck parking area expanded on I-40 in West Memphis
Family of 11-year-old shot by police sues city of Indianola, Miss.
Community grieves beloved watermelon vendor fatally shot in attempted robbery
Memphis pastors convene with goal of combatting gun violence among youth