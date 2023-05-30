First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Tuesday; trending warmer, muggier late week

TUESDAY: Heading back to work after the long holiday weekend may be tough – considering our, generally, nice weather stretch looks to continue through Tuesday. Expect highs to run closer to the middle to upper 80s amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll tend to run a bit warmer in the overnights – in the middle to upper 60s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Moisture will sneak back across parts of the area for a slightly better chance to see a few pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Any showers and storms that are able to bubble up will tend to fade pretty quickly after sunset – with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Moisture will continue to stack up a bit through the latter part of the work week – enough to spark a few afternoon downpours amid a mix of sun and clouds. A disturbance may kick up a few more storms by Friday as creep closer toward 90 by Thursday and Friday; lower 90s as high pressure sneaks overhead by the upcoming weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.