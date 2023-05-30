Expanded parking along I-40 to add convenience for truckers in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Parking is now a bit more convenient for truckers traveling through West Memphis.

This is thanks to expansions at I-40′s commercial truck parking area.

The newly-expanded lot is on I-40 westbound, just west of mile marker 275.

ARDOT leadership and dignitaries in West Memphis cut the ribbon on the new parking facility Tuesday at the former site of a welcome center.

The seven-acre plot of land is now home to 84 parking spaces.

Local leaders say the location is critical for truckers in Arkansas and from across the nation.

”I think they will be excited that the state of Arkansas has deemed it important enough that their safety means so much to us,” Sen. Reginald Murdock (D-District 9) said. “Many times, people who work on the ground, we don’t give them enough credit and we don’t give them enough consideration for what they have to do. So this will make their workplace a lot better, a lot safer and hopefully they will appreciate it and I’m sure they will.”

Weaver-Bailey Contractors, Inc. was awarded the contract to renovate for just over $6 million.

The parking lot is ready for use right now.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.