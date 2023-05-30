Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Covington police looking for 3 suspects involved in shooting outside apartment complex

Suspects' vehicle at the scene
Suspects' vehicle at the scene(Covington Police Department)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Covington Police Department is looking for three suspects who were involved in a shooting outside an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shooting on Peeler Road in the Broadmeadow Place Apartments.

Video surveillance showed a gold or tan GMC Terrain arriving on the scene.

Three men exited the vehicle and begin running in between the apartment buildings.

After one of the suspects opened fire, all three men got back into the vehicle and drove away, according to police.

There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has information on the suspects involved call the Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge

Latest News

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI investigates deadly shooting in Tipton Co.
Spencer's Forecast
Miguel Valencia
Alleged drunk driver causes crash, tells police he had 20 beers
Woman stabs mother 8 times with scissors, said police
Woman stabs mother 8 times with scissors, said police