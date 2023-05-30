Covington police looking for 3 suspects involved in shooting outside apartment complex

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Covington Police Department is looking for three suspects who were involved in a shooting outside an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shooting on Peeler Road in the Broadmeadow Place Apartments.

Video surveillance showed a gold or tan GMC Terrain arriving on the scene.

Three men exited the vehicle and begin running in between the apartment buildings.

After one of the suspects opened fire, all three men got back into the vehicle and drove away, according to police.

There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has information on the suspects involved call the Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261.

