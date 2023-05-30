Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

New Chicken Spot Fresh From The Philippines pt. 1

A crispy, crunchy craze from the Philippines is taking over the bluff city. Kukuruku Crispy Chicken’s first U.S. store is open and we’re trying it out.

Roque Estipona, Jr | Owner of Kukuruku Crispy Chicken - Tennessee | IG: @kukurukuchickenph

Danny Pumarega | Director of Operations at Kukuruku Crispy Chicken - Tennessee | IG: @kukurukuchickenph

The Story Behind Kukuruku Crispy Chicken pt. 2

A craze in the Philippines lands in Memphis! We’re getting to know the story behind the famous Kukuruku Crispy Chicken.

5 Star Stories: Take To The Trees For Adventure

Adventure amongst the treetops! how you can zipline across nature in the 901

Metal Museum’s Expansion Into Overton Park

The Metal Museum is expanding, but let’s see just how far have they come and learn all about the new space!

Carissa Hussong | Executive Director of the Metal Museum

Easy Recipe For Heart-Healthy Cookies

Get ready to feel good about what you eat. Our friends with Heart Quests are back with a tasty recipe that will make your heart happy!

Hal Perry | Co-Founder of HeartQuests

Lori Sepich | Co-Founder of HeartQuests

Redefining Success To Achieve Great Heights

Success versus struggle. An Air Force veteran has five pieces of advice that have shown to work time and time again.

Mike Smith, PH.D. | Group CEO at John Mattone Global

USAF Veteran’s 5 Secrets Of All Successful People

Five decisions that separate success from the struggle. An Air Force veteran has advice he’s given to some of the world’s top entrepreneurs.

Mike Smith, PH.D. | Group CEO at John Mattone Global

