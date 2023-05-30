Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
New Chicken Spot Fresh From The Philippines pt. 1
A crispy, crunchy craze from the Philippines is taking over the bluff city. Kukuruku Crispy Chicken’s first U.S. store is open and we’re trying it out.
Roque Estipona, Jr | Owner of Kukuruku Crispy Chicken - Tennessee | IG: @kukurukuchickenph
Danny Pumarega | Director of Operations at Kukuruku Crispy Chicken - Tennessee | IG: @kukurukuchickenph
The Story Behind Kukuruku Crispy Chicken pt. 2
A craze in the Philippines lands in Memphis! We’re getting to know the story behind the famous Kukuruku Crispy Chicken.
5 Star Stories: Take To The Trees For Adventure
Adventure amongst the treetops! how you can zipline across nature in the 901
Metal Museum’s Expansion Into Overton Park
The Metal Museum is expanding, but let’s see just how far have they come and learn all about the new space!
Carissa Hussong | Executive Director of the Metal Museum
Easy Recipe For Heart-Healthy Cookies
Get ready to feel good about what you eat. Our friends with Heart Quests are back with a tasty recipe that will make your heart happy!
Hal Perry | Co-Founder of HeartQuests
Lori Sepich | Co-Founder of HeartQuests
Redefining Success To Achieve Great Heights
Success versus struggle. An Air Force veteran has five pieces of advice that have shown to work time and time again.
Mike Smith, PH.D. | Group CEO at John Mattone Global
USAF Veteran’s 5 Secrets Of All Successful People
Five decisions that separate success from the struggle. An Air Force veteran has advice he’s given to some of the world’s top entrepreneurs.
Mike Smith, PH.D. | Group CEO at John Mattone Global
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
