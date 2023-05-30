Bluff City Life: Fri., 19 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Memphis Showboats Showing Up For The Fans

You hear the hype -- The Memphis showboats know how to bring fans to their feet! How the experience is one of a kind.

Quenton Meeks | #7 | Cornerback of the Memphis Showboats

Cole Kelley | #15 | Quarterback of the Memphis Showboats

Alex Kessman | #17 | Kicker of the Memphis Showboats

Troy Warner | #22 | Cornerback of the Memphis Showboats

Kerrith Whyte | #9 | Running Back of the Memphis Showboats

Family Fun Day With Memphis Showboats

From the field to our studio. Meet a major player behind the Memphis Showboats!

Steve Macy | Memphis Showboats

New Space To Enjoy Memphis Music & Events

The place to be for parties. Look inside The Stratford Venue and see what it could bring to your next celebration.

Mamie Pike | Director at The Stratford Venue

Making Your Phone Work Best For You

Your phone is the ultimate resource, but are you using it to the max? From emergencies, to travel, see how it’s here for you!

Rozelle Green | Area Retail Sales Manager & AT&T Southeast States

Helping Kids Understand Their Autistic Peers

This author is raising awareness for autism...and it’s dedicating the story to a little princess. How his new children’s book helps teach others.

Derrick Jakolby Washington | Youth Advocate & Bestselling Author of “A Special Little Girl”

Honoring The Chief Nurse Of Care In The Community

Dedicated her time to saving lives. The high honor one Memphis nurse is receiving.

Marvia Balfour-Coleman | Chief Nurse of Care In The Community at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center

Debra Burns | Chief of Voluntary Service at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center

Songs Of Healing By VA Nurses

Nurses are not only making a difference in the medical community but now in song! Hear how songs of inspiration are helping heal others.

Marvia Balfour-Coleman | Chief Nurse of Care In The Community at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center

Debra Burns | Chief of Voluntary Service at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center

