Bluff City Life: Fri., 19 May
Bluff City Life Feature: Memphis Showboats Showing Up For The Fans
You hear the hype -- The Memphis showboats know how to bring fans to their feet! How the experience is one of a kind.
Quenton Meeks | #7 | Cornerback of the Memphis Showboats
Cole Kelley | #15 | Quarterback of the Memphis Showboats
Alex Kessman | #17 | Kicker of the Memphis Showboats
Troy Warner | #22 | Cornerback of the Memphis Showboats
Kerrith Whyte | #9 | Running Back of the Memphis Showboats
Family Fun Day With Memphis Showboats
From the field to our studio. Meet a major player behind the Memphis Showboats!
Steve Macy | Memphis Showboats
New Space To Enjoy Memphis Music & Events
The place to be for parties. Look inside The Stratford Venue and see what it could bring to your next celebration.
Mamie Pike | Director at The Stratford Venue
Making Your Phone Work Best For You
Your phone is the ultimate resource, but are you using it to the max? From emergencies, to travel, see how it’s here for you!
Rozelle Green | Area Retail Sales Manager & AT&T Southeast States
Helping Kids Understand Their Autistic Peers
This author is raising awareness for autism...and it’s dedicating the story to a little princess. How his new children’s book helps teach others.
Derrick Jakolby Washington | Youth Advocate & Bestselling Author of “A Special Little Girl”
Honoring The Chief Nurse Of Care In The Community
Dedicated her time to saving lives. The high honor one Memphis nurse is receiving.
Marvia Balfour-Coleman | Chief Nurse of Care In The Community at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
Debra Burns | Chief of Voluntary Service at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
Nurses are not only making a difference in the medical community but now in song! Hear how songs of inspiration are helping heal others.
