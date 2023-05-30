Alleged drunk driver causes crash, tells police he had 20 beers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged for allegedly drunk driving, crashing into another vehicle, and telling police he had 20 beers.

Miguel Valencia is charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, reckless driving, no driver’s license, financial responsibility, violation of vehicle registration law, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers responded to a driving under the influence call and an accident call on Sunday at 2:49 p.m. on Lamar Avenue and Getwell Road.

Memphis Fire Department and other parties involved flagged down the officers and told them that Valencia was intoxicated and left the scene.

Officers noticed Valencia walking down the street going northbound on Lamar Avenue.

He was then detained and told police officers that he had 20 beers, according to police.

Valencia also ran the red light at Getwell Road and Lamar Avenue and hit another vehicle.

Police found an empty Corona glass beer bottle on the front passenger side floor of Valencia’s vehicle.

An unopened can of Corona beer was found in the rear passenger seat cup holder.

Valencia was taken to the hospital where he received medical treatment and was then transported to 201 Poplar.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

