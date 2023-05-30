Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Alleged drunk driver causes crash, tells police he had 20 beers

Miguel Valencia
Miguel Valencia(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged for allegedly drunk driving, crashing into another vehicle, and telling police he had 20 beers.

Miguel Valencia is charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, reckless driving, no driver’s license, financial responsibility, violation of vehicle registration law, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers responded to a driving under the influence call and an accident call on Sunday at 2:49 p.m. on Lamar Avenue and Getwell Road.

Memphis Fire Department and other parties involved flagged down the officers and told them that Valencia was intoxicated and left the scene.

Officers noticed Valencia walking down the street going northbound on Lamar Avenue.

He was then detained and told police officers that he had 20 beers, according to police.

Valencia also ran the red light at Getwell Road and Lamar Avenue and hit another vehicle.

Police found an empty Corona glass beer bottle on the front passenger side floor of Valencia’s vehicle.

An unopened can of Corona beer was found in the rear passenger seat cup holder.

Valencia was taken to the hospital where he received medical treatment and was then transported to 201 Poplar.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
Revail Wallace, 34
MPD searches for missing victim who called for help after alleged robbery
Several in critical condition after ‘major accident’ on Hernando de Soto bridge

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Woman stabs mother 8 times with scissors, said police
Woman stabs mother 8 times with scissors, said police
Jamarion Gill
Man charged with carrying two guns on Beale Street, police say
John Materna
Watermelon vendor dead after being shot in attempted robbery