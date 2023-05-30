Affidavit: Man attempts to dodge traffic ticket by claiming to be Collierville police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged after attempting to get away with several traffic violations by claiming to be a Collierville police officer.

Wyatt Sacks, 27, is charged with criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer, disregarding a red light, driving with a suspended license, violation of financial law, reckless driving, speeding, and violation of vehicle registration law.

According to his arrest affidavit, on Monday evening, Memphis police officers witnessed a 2017 Jeep Renegade with drive-out tags speeding northbound on Getwell Road.

Police then witnessed the Jeep run a red light at Kimball Avenue.

The Jeep was also seen weaving in and out of traffic before turning right onto Rhodes Avenue, where officers pulled the driver, later identified as Sacks, over.

Upon making contact, an MPD officer instructed Sacks to put his hands on the steering wheel, but as the officer approached, Sacks put a hand to his right side.

The officer then detained Sacks as a precaution, the affidavit reads.

Police searched the car but found no weapons.

The officers then attempted to identify the unknown driver, who had no wallet or I.D. and refused to cooperate, police say.

The officers were able to identify Sacks by the drive-out tag, but the Jeep’s VIN showed the car belonged to someone under a different name.

As officers were investigating, Sacks began to say that “he knew people” and that he was an agent for Collierville Police Department, but Sacks could not provide any law enforcement I.D.

Police noted that while on the scene, Sacks was acting “very irate,” and began kicking the squad car door.

A lieutenant made the scene and verified that Sacks was not an official law enforcement officer.

The Jeep was towed and Sacks was taken to 201 Poplar without incident.

