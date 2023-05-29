Your First Alert to gradually warming temperatures and increasing humidity this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northeast flow has dry air is in place as the week begins, but a southerly flow later this week will allow temperatures and humidity to slowly rise as the week progresses. The increasing humidity will also bring a chance of rain later this week, but chances will remain low.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows again in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warm and dry with low humidity, a partly cloudy sky each day, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.