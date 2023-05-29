Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to gradually warming temperatures and increasing humidity this week

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northeast flow has dry air is in place as the week begins, but a southerly flow later this week will allow temperatures and humidity to slowly rise as the week progresses. The increasing humidity will also bring a chance of rain later this week, but chances will remain low.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows again in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be warm and dry with low humidity, a partly cloudy sky each day, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

