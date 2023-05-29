TBI investigates series of break-ins, sexual assaults in Crockett County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively searching for a suspect who is responsible for multiple break-ins, one of which ended in sexual assault.

According to a statement issued by Crockett County Sheriff’s office, all of the residencies were occupied by women who lived alone.

There were a total of three homes that were trespassed by this intruder, one of which resulted in the sexual assault of a female victim.

The suspect in these crimes is described only as a man dressed in black. None of the victims know the suspect personally.

At the request of legal counsel, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to work with the local police to bring this subject to justice.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.