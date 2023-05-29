Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI investigates series of break-ins, sexual assaults in Crockett County

TBI investigates series of break-ins, sexual assaults in Crockett County
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively searching for a suspect who is responsible for multiple break-ins, one of which ended in sexual assault.

According to a statement issued by Crockett County Sheriff’s office, all of the residencies were occupied by women who lived alone.

There were a total of three homes that were trespassed by this intruder, one of which resulted in the sexual assault of a female victim.

The suspect in these crimes is described only as a man dressed in black. None of the victims know the suspect personally.

At the request of legal counsel, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to work with the local police to bring this subject to justice.

