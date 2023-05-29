Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Showboats score fourth straight win with thrilling victory over Gamblers

The new Memphis Showboats logo
The new Memphis Showboats logo(USFL)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cole Kelley connected with Derrick Dillon for a 64-yard touchdown in the final two minutes to propel the Showboats to a 23-20 victory over the Houston Gamblers. The win is the fourth straight for Memphis, and they now sit at second in the USFL South Division at 4-3.

The Showboats led for most of the game until the late stages of the fourth quarter. Kelley was strip-sacked and Houston recovered with 2:29 to play with Memphis up 16-13. The Gamblers capitalized with a 20-yard touchdown run from Mark Thompson that gave them a 20-16 advantage with 1:49 to play.

On the very first play of the ensuing Memphis drive, Kelley connected with Dillon, who made a spectacular play for the second week in a row. The long score put the Showboats up 23-20 with 1:32 remaining.

Needing one final stop to ice the game, T.J. Green came up with an interception on a 4th and 17 for Houston to seal the victory for Memphis.

The Showboats will try to make it five in a row on the road against the New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio next Sunday.

