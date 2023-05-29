Advertise with Us
Saint Francis to host blood drive Wednesday

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Memphis will host a blood drive Wednesday for the American Red Cross.

The drive will be held Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital located at 5959 Park Avenue in the Saint Catherine meeting room.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and put in SaintFrancis (no space) to make an appointment.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. 

Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

To find out more about how blood donations can help, please visit RedCrossBlood.org

