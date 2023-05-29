Man injured during shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is left injured after a shooting on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:11 p.m. on Faxon Avenue and Ayers Street.

MPD did not find the victim on the scene but was told an injured man arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

