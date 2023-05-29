Advertise with Us
Locals across the Mid-South honor fallen heroes for Memorial Day

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many in the Mid-South spent Monday paying respects to fallen heroes.

In Olive Branch, the twelfth annual City of Olive Branch Memorial Day Tribute took place. There was a presentation of colors, live cannon fire, helicopter flyovers, and more.

Pam Prather is a widow of a fallen army veteran. She said she and her family have attended the ceremony since its creation.

Pam Prather, a widow of a fallen army veteran and an Olive Branch resident, seen walking...
Pam Prather, a widow of a fallen army veteran and an Olive Branch resident, seen walking through Blocker Cemetery for the city's 12th annual Memorial Day Tribute ceremony.(Action News 5)

“It means a lot to me because the soldiers and all of them gave their life,” Prather explained. “They fought for our freedom. They sacrificed a lot to make this land free for everybody.”

In Collierville, a Memorial Day ceremony took place at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

“It’s not so much of going to a veterans cemetery which is beautiful, it’s not so much of waving a flag which is wonderful,” explained James Lindsey, a Collierville resident. “But just taking a moment of silence in your own self and remembering, there’s a reason we can enjoy the things we have today.”

There are currently more than 26,000 veterans laid to rest at the cemetery.

Monday was also a day of honor, recognition, and remembrance at Veterans Park in Bartlett.

The American Legion Post 249 and the American Legion Post Auxiliary Unit 249 celebrated their annual Memorial Day service alongside fellow members, local officials, and community members.

During the event, the organizations recognized members from several military branches and gave out medals of honor.

For Bartlet Mayor David Parsons, this day resonates with him personally, as his father served 33 years in the army.

“Thinking about the dedication and the loyalty and service that he had in his heart, he’s proud to be American,” said Mayor Parsons.

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence and a wreath-laying tradition.

