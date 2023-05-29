Lanes blocked on Hernando de Soto bridge after crash involving 18-wheeler
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 Eastbound was blocked at the Arkansas-Tennessee state line Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.
TDOT reported the crash at 4:05 p.m.
All eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened as of 5:40 p.m.
No injuries have been confirmed. Action News 5 is pending more information from police.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.