Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Lanes blocked on Hernando de Soto bridge after crash involving 18-wheeler

(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 Eastbound was blocked at the Arkansas-Tennessee state line Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

TDOT reported the crash at 4:05 p.m.

All eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened as of 5:40 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed. Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
Tenants fearful after untimely eviction notices
Untimely eviction letters leave tenants fearful in Ripley Tennessee
MPD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting near Winchester Road
MPD: 1 adult, 2 juveniles in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road
Victim injured in gas station shooting
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 near Perkins
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240 near Perkins Road
Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar
Crash shuts down lanes on I-240 near Lamar
Traffic delay on I-240 and Getwell Road
Two-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240
2 seriously injured in Oakhaven crash, traffic delayed