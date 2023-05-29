Lanes blocked on Hernando de Soto bridge after crash involving 18-wheeler

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I-40 Eastbound was blocked at the Arkansas-Tennessee state line Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.

TDOT reported the crash at 4:05 p.m.

All eastbound lanes were closed but have since reopened as of 5:40 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed. Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Crittenden Co: Accident reported on EB I-40 near Mile Marker 283.6. Lanes blocked at this time: center, right. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpFi3Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) May 29, 2023

